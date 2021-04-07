Kid’s-exclusive Nike Air Force 1 “White, Sapphire Blue” with interchangeable bits coming soon

Nike already has many elaborate, exciting and effective designs for kids. Now to make things more interesting for the tiny members of the family, the Swoosh brand is contemplating the launch of a new pair of Air Force 1.

This pair is likely to feature replaceable Swoosh logos and is intended for kids who love to play with the color of their kicks. The first images of the sneakers have landed in white and blue colorway, which would have many youngsters excited already.

The swappable design

Nike Air Force 1 has had iterations with removable Swoosh incorporated before. The sneakers have however remained true to the 1982 OG and the brand will intend to retain the aspect when the new kid’s-exclusive silhouette in “White Sapphire Blue” colorway debuts.

The bold white pair for kids, in addition to interchangeable lateral swooshes, also features a swappable toe box and heel panel. Excitingly, the replaceable sections are equipped with Velcro to make the swapping process smooth.

Additional details









The all-white aesthetics of the kid’s Air Force 1 Low is accentuated by the use of bold blue color in the outsole. The swappable, Velcro-based sidewall logos, toe and heel patches come in matching hues.

The shoe is yet to be announced by Nike. So if you were already thinking of taking one home for your child’s birthday – you’ll have to wait. We’ll keep you updated as and when Nike makes some information official. Until then, enjoy the probable look of the pair in the images above.