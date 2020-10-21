Panerai celebrates 20th anniversary of Paneristi community with special edition Radiomir Venti

Watchmaker Panerai has just introduced the limited-edition Radiomir Venti, a vintage-inspired wristwatch that is dedicated to the brands’ passionate community – of loyal fans – called Paneristi.

Paneristi was formed in 2000, and with time, it has become a huge community of devotees who share their love for all things Panerai. As 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of this community, Panerai has chosen to roll out a watch to dedicate to Paneristi fan group.

Special edition watch

Radiomir Venti – Venti, which means 20 in Italian – is the 20th anniversary watch by Panerai. Its design is inspired by the early Radiomir watches of the 1930s. This 45mm Radiomir has a stainless steel case with cushion design extending to the wire lugs. The watch has a large unguarded crown and smooth bezel.

The very striking Panerai Radiomir Venti features brown sandwich-style sun-brushed dial and has golden sword-shaped hands. The Arabic numbers and indexes are embedded with beige Super-LumiNova to create the patina of a vintage timepiece.

More details

The dial is decorated with Radiomir Panerai inscribed at 12 o’clock and the words “Paneristi.com 2000-2020” just above 6 o’clock. The subtler inscription of word Venti is placed on the side of the case between the lugs at 6 o’clock.

The Radiomir Venti is powered by an in-house caliber P.6000 manual movement, which provides the watch a 3-day power reserve. Interestingly, the watch in 100 meter water resistant and has a solid caseback featuring inscription celebrating 20 years of the Paneristi community.

Panerai Radiomir Venti is a limited edition watch and all of its 1,020 pieces come with a beige calfskin suede strap with white stitching. The watch is available for about $7,680 through the Paneristi.