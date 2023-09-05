Kingston Digital Unveils the XS1000 External SSD: Compact, Sleek, and Power-Packed

Kingston Digital, Inc. has recently added a new external storage solution to its product line, called the XS1000 External SSD. This latest release from Kingston Digital, a well-known affiliate of the Kingston Technology Company, emphasizes their dedication to delivering high-performance and portable storage options, following the success of the XS2000.

Size and Design



The XS1000 is remarkable for its incredibly compact design. It weighs only 28.7 grams and measures 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm, making it about the size of a key fob. The casing is made of a combination of metal and plastic, which gives it a sturdy yet lightweight feel. Additionally, the all-black finish adds a touch of elegance to its functionality.

Performance and Storage



The XS1000 may look stylish, but it’s also quite powerful. It can achieve impressive read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s thanks to its USB 3.2 Gen 2 integration. Kingston provides two storage options for users who need ample space: 1TB and 2TB. This means that users can store all their important files, photos, and videos without any worry.

Connectivity



One of the notable features of the XS1000 is its commitment to universal connectivity. The drive ships with a USB-C to USB-A cable. Furthermore, it maintains backward compatibility with USB 3.2 Gen 1, which means even those with older devices won’t face any connectivity issues.

Durability and Operating Conditions



Despite its petite size, the XS1000 is built to withstand various conditions. It can operate efficiently in temperatures ranging from 0°C to 40°C and can be stored in conditions between -20°C and 85°C.

Compatibility and Warranty



On the software front, the XS1000 shows off its versatility. It is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including Windows 11, 10, macOS (from version 10.15.x onwards), Linux (from version 4.4.x onwards), Chrome OS, Android, and even iOS/iPadOS from version 13+. Additionally, Kingston ensures peace of mind by offering a limited five-year warranty with free technical support.

In a statement from Keith Schimmenti, the SSD business manager at Kingston, he emphasizes the brand’s vision for the XS1000, noting its sleekness, compactness, and unmatched portability. For those in the market for an external SSD that’s both convenient and high-performing, the XS1000 seems to tick all the boxes.