Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is poised to break speed records

Swedish hypercar maker Koenigsegg unveiled not only one, but three new hypercars at its impromptu presentation at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. This includes the Jesko Absolut, a car in which Koenigsegg pledges is the fastest it has ever built. Meanwhile, the Jesko features an aggressive rear wing and is mainly built for track duties.

The third car which drew most of the attention was the Koenigsegg Gemera – the world’s first mega GT with four seats and a hybrid powertrain. But for us, the Jesko Absolut demands an equal share of the attention.

The Jesko Absolut is designed to break speed records

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut (L) and Jesko (R)

Okay, let’s get this straight once and for all. Before the Geneva Motor Show got canceled, Koenigsegg’s latest car was the Regera, which is primarily a supercar for grand touring duties. Meanwhile, a pre-production version of the Jesko debuted at Geneva last year and was formally introduced this year as a production model.

The Koenigsegg Jesko succeeds the Agera and is meant for the racetrack. The name was derived from Jesko von Koenigsegg, the father of company founder Christian von Koenigsegg. On the other hand, the Absolut is a more streamlined and slipperier version of the Jesko.

And yes, Jesko Absolut is the fastest Koenigsegg ever made. According to Koenigsegg’s press release, the company will “never endeavor to make a faster series-production road car – ever.”

How fast is the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut?

It goes without saying that each component in the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is about achieving the highest road speed as possible. Koenigsegg’s press release didn’t reveal the exact figures, but we reckon it can reach upwards of 330 mph.

Allow that to sink in for a moment. The Jesko Absolut’s 330 mph top speed is approximately 532 kph, which is mind-numbingly quick. “The Jesko Absolut with its shockingly low drag coefficient of 0.28 Cd, combined with its high-speed stability optimized aero features, daily drive friendly characteristics, and luggage space makes it a land-based rocket ship determined to reach unheard-of speed in record-setting pace,” boldly declared Christian von Koenigsegg, CEO and founder of Koenigsegg.

That’s faster than the Agera RS (which is only good for 277.87 mph) and is theoretically faster than the record-breaking longtail version of the Bugatti Chiron, which last year broke the 300 mph speed barrier by achieving an average speed of 304.77 mph.

It has a high-tech engine and transmission





Besides the limited production numbers and extreme performance capabilities, what we really love about Koenigsegg are the high-tech engine and transmission components. Koenigsegg is literally reinventing the internal combustion engine to produce unprecedented levels of power with friendly emissions and agreeable fuel economy.

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is powered by a snarly 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, the same one found in the Agera. However, the motor is fitted with a 180-degree crankshaft. What this means is a meaner engine sound along with a higher 8,500 rpm rev-limit. With a steady diet of E85 fuel, the engine produces 1,600 horsepower and a peak torque output of 1,106 pound-feet.

The engine is connected to Koenigsegg’s proprietary nine-speed Light Speed Transmission (LST) which, according to Koenigsegg, enables super-fast gear changes in virtually zero time – regardless if you’re skipping gears.

Apparently, the Jesko is also powered by the same engine and transmission combo as the Jesko Absolut.

It also has a detachable roof

Yes, both the Jesko and Jesko Absolut have detachable hardtop roofs. But in the Jesko Absolut, the roof can be stored in the front of the car unlike in a stock Jesko. This is made possible by a new front suspension design along with a deleted front hood air dam.

And since the Jesko Absolut is meant for achieving speed records, it makes do with two rear fins in place of a massive rear spoiler. Those fins not only look magnificent, but it stabilizes the car at higher speeds while also reducing overall drag.

Koenigsegg failed to mention pricing and production numbers for the Jesko and Jesko Absolut. However, there’s no denying both Jesko models are worthy of a multimillion-dollar price tag.