Last chance to watch Limitless on Netflix before it goes off air on May 15

As most of us are at home, finding ways to put time to good use, watching the odd movie is highly recommended. For ones who love sci-fi thriller stuff on Netflix, there’s a movie you should see in the next couple of days. Why? Because after Friday May 15, it will no longer be available on the platform.

Here we are talking about the 2011 thriller Limitless starring Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro. Envisioned by American film and television director Neil Norman Burger, and written by Leslie Dixon, the movie has its share of unpredictable moments.

Thrilling plot capturing imagination of viewers

With Neil behind the camera this one hits the sweet spot of imaginative thinking and our age old craving to get limitless power. A score of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes is satisfying as the movie demonstrates what if the human brain’s maximum potential is harnessed. To set the plot Bradley’s character Eddie Morra is dealing with unemployment and heartbreak.

That all changes when an old friend gives him a drug, NZT-48 which literally turns Morra’s destiny. The failing writer finishes his book and then enters the goldmine of stock exchange. He rises to the top of the financial world and here comes Carl Van Loon (Robert De Niro) who wants to tap his potential to mint money.

Rollercoaster ride with twists and turns

Of course it is a movie and something’s got to give. The drug predictably begins to show side-effects and limited supply of the drug means trouble for Morra. The movie then shifts momentum and in the end, well you should watch the film for it, we won’t spoil the excitement.

If you’ve seen it in the past, this is perhaps the best time to re-watch it to enjoy the creative and at times funny filmmaking prowess of the director.