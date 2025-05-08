Lenovo Unveils Legion 9i with 3D Display, 440Hz Refresh Rate, and AI Game Tools

At Tech World Shanghai 2025, Lenovo introduced the new Legion 9i (18”, 10), a gaming laptop designed to power serious play and support advanced content creation. The 18-inch machine targets a hybrid audience of gamers, designers, and 3D developers who need high-spec performance in a portable form. From a glasses-free 3D display to AI-enhanced gaming features, the Legion 9i brings hardware and software together for both immersive play and content creation.

3D Without a Headset

The Legion 9i’s 18-inch PureSight panel delivers up to 4K resolution in 2D mode. For users working in 3D, an optional 2K stereoscopic mode uses a lenticular lens and integrated eye-tracking to create real depth without a headset. The panel supports a 240Hz refresh rate in 4K and jumps to 440Hz at Full HD. Lenovo’s custom software includes 3D Studio, which handles a wide range of file formats and allows designers to preview spatial assets in real time.

Support for 30 native games and popular content creation tools gives the display more utility out of the box. Whether working with side-by-side stereoscopic formats or vertical split sources, the screen handles them natively. Designers can shift between workflows without extra calibration or tethered accessories.

Ready for Whatever You Throw at It

Internally, the Legion 9i scales to meet AAA development needs. Four RAM slots allow for up to 192GB of DDR5 memory, while four SSD bays—one using PCIe Gen 5—can support up to 8TB of internal storage. This means large project files and games can coexist without relying on external drives.

The Legion AI Core chip and Legion AI Engine+ continuously monitor user behavior. They adjust system load, cooling curves, and GPU priorities in real time. In-game RGB lighting can sync with audio output and on-screen content through Lenovo Legion Space. That same software also includes Game Coach, Clip Master, and Game Companion—three AI tools that offer play analysis, automatic video clipping, and contextual tips.

To keep the system cool under full load, Lenovo uses a vapor chamber paired with a “Coldfront Vapor” thermal system. Quad fans, including those above the SSD and Wi-Fi modules, help push thermals down under extended 280W performance sessions. Even under stress, fan noise is rated under 48 decibels.

Premium Materials and Ports to Match

Each Legion 9i ships with a forged carbon lid made from eight layers of hand-applied carbon fiber. No two units are exactly the same. The lid is lighter than aluminum yet structurally rigid. Rear-mounted HDMI and DC ports keep cables out of the way, while Thunderbolt 5, USB-C, and high-speed data options span both sides for accessory-heavy users.

A six-speaker audio system replaces the standard two-speaker layout found in most gaming laptops. This setup adds spatial depth for both gaming and media production. It also supports immersive audio tuning via Lenovo’s software stack. When paired with the RGB-reactive chassis, the sound design adds to the multi-sensory experience without needing external gear.

Supporting Ecosystem and Availability

Buyers receive three months of PC Game Pass bundled with the device. Legion Ultimate Support is available in select markets, offering 24/7 technical assistance with both gameplay advice and hardware optimization. Coverage includes repairs, next-day service in supported regions, and global parts access.

The Legion 9i is also compatible with Lenovo’s CO₂ Offset Services. Gamers can opt into verified carbon credits linked directly to their device’s lifecycle. Lenovo tracks this per serial number, with support from Gold Standard and Climate Action Reserve.

For those traveling with the Legion 9i, Lenovo also revealed the new Legion 18″ Armored Backpack II. It features EVA-molded front protection, separate compartments for headsets and peripherals, and padded shoulder straps. The pack is built to handle daily commutes and long-haul trips without compromising on protection or accessibility.

The Legion 9i (18″, 10) launches in China first and is expected to arrive in North America by fall 2025. Final pricing will be announced closer to retail availability. The Legion 18″ Armored Backpack II will follow, with availability depending on regional distribution.