LG OLED, Nanocell TVs unveiled at CES 2020

LG may not be doing well when it comes to the smartphone arena but we believe it still is on top of its game when it comes to display technology and TVs. At this year’s CES, the other South Korean tech giant is introducing new OLED and Nanocell TVs. These new products are the first entries from the brand’s 2020 TV lineup.

There are over a dozen new TVs from LG. There are 14 LG OLED TVs headlined by a 48-inch all-new OLED screen. It’s followed by the art-inspired GX Gallery series 4K Ultra HD TVs, and 77- and 88-inch class Real 8K models.

The new OLED TVs from LG are said to upgrade anyone’s sports, gaming, and home cinema experience. Each TV model delivers innovative design and premium display quality plus smarter features with artificial intelligence.

The NanoCell TVs are equipped with an Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI processor, offering advanced core technologies. As with most new SoCs, the AI chipset improves on LG’s performance by making use of intelligence deep learning algorithms and other specialized features.

Premium Displays with Advanced Features

LG introduces new premium TVs this year with designs that can seamlessly be integrated with any interior or décor at home. For the minimalist, choose from the LG Gallery series. There is a 65-inch TV that is only 20mm thin. The other bigger models (77-, 65-, 55-inch) are ideal to hang on the wall. It’s like having a smart frame but it’s more than just a digital display—it’s actually a premium TV.

LG also has the LG OLED ZX Real 8K TVs. By 8K that means 16 times than the now old HDTV and four times than the now common 4K TV.

LG’s 8K Ultra HD TVs are that high-res they exceed the requirement of the Consumer Technology Association when it comes to high-def TVs.

Ultimate Viewing and Gaming Experience

Other LG TVs announced at the CES 2020 include the following: a 77-inch model CX 4K UHD, 55- or 65-inch model BX 4K UHD, 48-inch LG OLED TV 4K UHD, four Real 8K TV models (75- and 65-inch) in Nano99 and Nano97. The LG TVs are equipped with Dolby Vision HDR imaging, Dolby Atmos audio, and Dolby Vision IQ. There’s also the Filmmaker Mode set by the UHD Alliance. This is simply a setting that shows movies and images the way a movie creator intended.

LG TV products are known for their excellence. They can be further updated with hardware-level calibration software. The TVs are also said to offer an ultimate gaming experience for the hardcore gamers as made possible by the NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility.