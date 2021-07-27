LG’s new ANC earbuds have Whispering Mode for private conversations

LG has made quite a stir in the TWS earbuds market with its UVnano charging case ToneFree FN7 buds that impressed with the sound as well. Now they have announced the Tone Free FP series that brings more unique features and improvements to the FN7 earbuds that’ll make you considerate of these new accessories.

The series includes three different options – FP5 FP8 and FP9 – and they have more or less the same features, with the elite functions reserved for the high-end FP8 and FP9. All three models come with three microphones for each earbud (meaning better calling and noise cancelling) and an IPX4 water resistance rating.

ANC earbuds that deliver on all fronts

LG’s new ANC wireless earbuds series has improvements in the audio drivers and the diaphragms for a punchier bass without compromising the clarity or the detail at every frequency. Then there is the Headphone Spatial processing and 3D Sound Stage by Meridian Audio for an immersive listening experience.

The design has also got a slight upgrade as the stems are now 4.4mm shorter and the slimmer profile of the buds is more striking than ever before. The charging case has more or less a similar design with some minor changes only.

Unique Whispering Mode

While the UVnano feature promising prime ear hygiene is the USP of the LG TWS earbuds, there’s yet another new feature for the series that’s hard to resist. It’s called the Whispering Mode which allows total privacy when you don’t want others to listen to your conversation. During calls, one can pop out one of the earbuds and use it as a microphone to prevent any eavesdropping by curious listeners.

There is more to the FP9 earbuds which can be used as a wireless transmitter for Bluetooth devices. This will come in handy for people who use Bluetooth adapter. To use the feature all you have to do is to plug in the case into any source using a USB-C to AUX cable.

LG’s new earbuds have 10 hours of playback time on a single charge which can be extended up to 24 hours with the charging case. The Tone Free FP series is going to be available this month in key markets in Charcoal Black, Pearl White colors. The FP8 and FP9 will also come in Haze Gold color options. There is no word on the pricing yet, but is expected to be revealed soon.