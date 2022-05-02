Life-sized LEGO Ferrari F40 coming to LEGOLAND California Resort

Ferrari F40 is one of the most celebrated sports cars, the Maranello-based luxury sports carmaker has crafted. The first one rolled out of production lines in 1987 and even today the car goes for around $1.4 to $1.7 million dollars.

Such is the presence of the Ferrari F40 that it overshadows any other four-wheeled racer when parked side by side. No doubt LEGO Group has gone on to build a life-sized version of the iconic set of wheels for the LEGOLAND California Resort. It is going to be part of the Ferrari Build and Race attraction, all set to debut on 12 May 2022.

Highly detailed LEGO Ferrari F40 build

The 1:1 model of the sports car doesn’t have the power of 470 horses but it does have mind-boggling numbers of its own to brag about. The car is created from more than 358,000 LEGO bricks and weighs more than 3,000 pounds. Incidentally, this is the first time ever the unique LEGO replica of the car has been built.

This intricate creation took the designers and builders more than 1,800 hours to develop, and another 1,900 hours to put together. As we said earlier, it is a life-sized version replicating every inch of the F40 – measuring 14 feet in length, 6 feet in width, 4 feet in height, and has a wheelbase of 8 feet.

Create, race and test

The new attraction will pull the crowds for its uniqueness, that’s for sure. Ferrari fans would want to head down to the resort to witness the creation in real life at the garage area which is one of the three interactive zones. Passionate LEGO builders, budding drivers, and die-hard fans will be able to sit inside this amazing creation and even take pictures to have cherished memories.

Going a step ahead, the resort will offer the creative fans a chance to brick-build their dream supercars, and later test and also race the digital creations against each other. Now, that does sound like pure fun for a weekend.

According to Annabel Rochfort, director of location-based entertainment and e-sports for Ferrari, The Build and Race experience at LEGOLAND California Resort is created to engage with the Ferrari and LEGO lovers from all generations. In particular, the younger generation who’ve always wanted to race cars.