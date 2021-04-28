Limited Edition Aston Martin V12 Speedster offers a DBR1 specification

One of the more interesting Aston Martin vehicles that has been revealed in recent months is the V12 Speedster. Aston plans to build only 88 examples of the car and has announced a new historic DBR1 optional specification is available. The V12 Speedster is an open cockpit sports car available to buyers worldwide, and Aston says the new specification will be an instant collector’s item.

Aston Martin says the DBR1 is, to date, the most successful racing car from the brand. It won the 1959 24 hours of LeMans and the 1000 km of Nurburgring in 1957 and 1958. The V12 Speedster DBR1 specification has integrated custom elements meant to remind of the old race-winning car. It includes Aston Martin Racing Green paint finish, Clubsport White pinstripe, and roundels, a Satin Silver anodized grille with Clubsport lipstick graphics, Conker saddle leather, and Viridian Green technical textile/Caithness leather.

The car includes unique Aston Martin Racing Green driver and passenger helmets that sit under transparent windows and solid silver wings badges beneath transparent enamel. The car has lots of carbon fiber and features Caithness Green leather and satin silver brush aluminum switchgear in the open cabin.

The car rolls on 21-inch center-lock wheels exclusive to this specification. Each of the V12 Speedster cars go through a painting process that lasts 50 hours on its own. Power comes from a 5.2L V12 twin-turbo engine that can make up to 700PS and 753 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

Aston Martin promises that the car can reach 62 mph in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 198 mph. Orders are being taken now for V12 Speedster DBR1 cars, with deliveries expected to start in mid-2021.