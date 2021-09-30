Limited edition BAIT x Astro Boy x Seiko 5 Sports watch is a gorgeous black beauty

Lifestyle boutique BAIT is known for its collaborations with the industry’s most influential brands. These collective offerings are largely reserved for footwear and apparel; this time though BAIT has collaborated with Seiko to dress up a Seiko 5 Sports watch in Astro Boy style.

For the uninformed, Astro Boy is a science fiction character who is famous for his adventures in the futuristic world where humans and robots co-exist. The limited edition BAIT x Astro Boy x Seiko 5 Sports watches pay tribute to the Magna character in an all-black silhouette.

The look and feel

The BAIT x Astro Boy x Seiko 5 Sports watches are limited to only 2,000 examples and are available in enticing, blacked-out design. The watch measures 42.55m in diameter and features a stainless steel case with an automatic movement powering its guts.

This interesting timepiece has a matching black dial with glow in the dark Astro Boy head circuit artwork display that gives the watch a wonderful aesthetic in the dark. Other than this, one can find a date-date display at 3 o’clock position and skeleton two-tone hands. The dial is finished with Seiko and BAIT branding at 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock positions respectively.

Other details

The BAIT x Seiko 5 Sports watch has a graphical open caseback providing a peek at the automatic movement inside. The watch is 100 meter water resistant and limited to 2,000 pieces; each one is specifically numbered on the rim of the caseback.

BAIT x Astro Boy x Seiko 5 Sports watches are up for sale via raffle for $460. Reportedly, the winners will be notified by October 11 and the request for money will be generated via PayPal.