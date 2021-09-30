Watches

Limited edition BAIT x Astro Boy x Seiko 5 Sports watch is a gorgeous black beauty

September 30, 2021

Lifestyle boutique BAIT is known for its collaborations with the industry’s most influential brands. These collective offerings are largely reserved for footwear and apparel; this time though BAIT has collaborated with Seiko to dress up a Seiko 5 Sports watch in Astro Boy style.

For the uninformed, Astro Boy is a science fiction character who is famous for his adventures in the futuristic world where humans and robots co-exist. The limited edition BAIT x Astro Boy x Seiko 5 Sports watches pay tribute to the Magna character in an all-black silhouette.

The look and feel

The BAIT x Astro Boy x Seiko 5 Sports watches are limited to only 2,000 examples and are available in enticing, blacked-out design. The watch measures 42.55m in diameter and features a stainless steel case with an automatic movement powering its guts.

This interesting timepiece has a matching black dial with glow in the dark Astro Boy head circuit artwork display that gives the watch a wonderful aesthetic in the dark. Other than this, one can find a date-date display at 3 o’clock position and skeleton two-tone hands. The dial is finished with Seiko and BAIT branding at 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock positions respectively.

Other details

The BAIT x Seiko 5 Sports watch has a graphical open caseback providing a peek at the automatic movement inside. The watch is 100 meter water resistant and limited to 2,000 pieces; each one is specifically numbered on the rim of the caseback. 

BAIT x Astro Boy x Seiko 5 Sports watches are up for sale via raffle for $460. Reportedly, the winners will be notified by October 11 and the request for money will be generated via PayPal.  

You May Also Like

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar with Salmon dial available globally

G-Shock’s G-SQUAD GBD-200 is small and less obtrusive fitness watch

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.