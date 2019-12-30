Nike Air Jordan XXXIV “Wrapping Paper” PE is perfect for Christmas

Before the dawn of the New Year, we’re still here checking out what’s left under the Christmas Tree. We’re not done with unwrapping and scrutinizing whatever is out there. For some, holiday shopping isn’t over yet and may extend even after January 1.

What better way to start the year 2020 than by shopping for a new pair of shoes. Of course, sneakerheads should not be told as we’re pretty sure they’re all eyes and ears for what’s new from their favorite sports shoe band. On top of the list is Nike.

New Nike for Christmas

We just saw the Concepts x Nike KYRIE 6 and Nike Adapt Huarache but on Christmas day, we learned about the Air Jordan XXXIV “Wrapping Paper” PE that was said to be worn by Jason Tatum during the Boston Celtics’ against the Toronto Raptors on the same day.

And so the basketball player did but little is known about the pair. We know it’s a new Air Jordan with a wrapping paper design. Notice the class green and red colors in a design you would usually see on gift wrappers.

Holiday Shoes for the Sports Fan

If you’re not familiar, there is the Jumpman Flight branding placed on the tongue. You may feel what’s left of the holiday spirit with this pair but unfortunately, you can’t buy the shoes yet. This is an exclusive gift from Nike’s Jordan Brand to Jayson Tatum for the Christmas day game.

We won’t be surprised though if Nike decides to release the design for the fans, or at least, on a limited edition run. There’s also the Nike Air Jordan XXXIV we’ve shared with you before as the super lightest.











If you can’t wait, try checking out other Air Jordan pairs we’ve featured like the Nike Dior Air Jordan I High OG Sneakers part of Fall 2020 collection and new collabs for the Air Jordan I designs. To perfect cap the year, let’s take a look back on the Best of Air Jordan this Past Decade.