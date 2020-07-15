Limited Edition G-Shock GA110JOP-1A4 portrays Luffy’s dark side

Casio G-Shock series of watches is renowned for its toughness, immaculate timekeeping and the sporty look which makes it the first choice for adventure seekers and outdoorsy enthusiasts. So, how do you make an already popular timepiece collection stand out from the rest?

Well, collaborating with a popular anime series is promising and exciting indeed. Probably that’s the reason why Casio joined hands with the Japanese teen manga to bring the anime character – Monkey D. Luffy to life in the form of striking motifs all over the iconic GA-110JOP watch.

Limited edition series

The series lead is at most times happy and smiling but his urge to be the King of the Pirates for unlimited power, evokes the dark side. The motif on this limited edition GA110JOP-1A4 depicts that very emotion. Luffy’s imagery in mid-flight is projected all over the case and the strap which looks more like a graffiti. On the case back, there is the “G-SHOCK x ONE PIECE” logo which is specifically designed for this timepiece.

The dial of the watch is draped in a theme having subtle golden accents which will make head turns. The inner dial at 9 o’clock has a Luffy straw hat and at 3 o’clock has the word “WANTED” etched. Interestingly when the clock strikes 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock positions for the hours and minutes hand respectively – it forms a golden “X”. Overall, the watch looks super impressive with the use of black, white, and red color palettes.

Pricing and more









G-Shock x One Piece has the looks to kill and the hardware to impress as with all G-Shock watches. It is 200 meter water-resistant, has solid shock resistance and also comes with magnetic resistance. The timepiece has auto LED with Afterglow function and world time for 48 cities having 28 time zones.

The limited edition GA110JOP-1A4 is going to be available at select G-Shock retailers for a price tag of $250 from 22 July.