Swatch x MoMA watch collection inspired by finest modern art is now available

Swatch and Museum of Modern Art share a bond that reflects in some of their past collections. The partnership is given more momentum this year with the launch of a new special edition collection highlighting some of the most famous artworks of the museum with watchmaking prowess of Swatch.

The duo has launched the limited edition collection on March 4 and it’s now available through Swatch and MoMA webstores. Part of Swatch’s Museum Journey series, this assortment comprises six unique watches.

A collector’s delight

Each of the six Swatch timepieces in the collection feature the most essential characteristics of a painting. This transforms the watch into an artwork, which is undeniable if you’re a Swatch fan or a collector.

For the love of art, these watches can either be purchased individually or if you want you can also have the entire set of six watches. It comes in a special box developed by Swatch and MoMA, which is inspired by the Blade Stair – an architectural marvel of the MoMA museum.

Art for a price

The artworks finding place on the Swatch include the The Starry Night (1889) by Vincent van Gogh; The Dream (1910) by Henri Rousseau, The City and Design; and The Wonders of Life on Earth, Isamu Kurita (1966) by Tadanori Yokoo, all featuring a 41mm case.

Other three works, that find place on 34mm dials include Hope, II (1907-1908) by Gustav Klimt; Composition in Oval with Color Planes 1 (1914) by Piet Mondrian; and New York (1968) by Tadanori Yokoo. While the Swatch x MoMA special set comprising six watches would retail for SGD 1040 (approx. $775), the watches are individually priced starting at $149.

Apart from this, Swatch has also collaborated with artist Beatriz Milhazes. Three of her works from MoMA’s collection will find a place on the limited edition Swatch timepieces. Under the Swatch X program, customers can customize a watch style based on her artworks.