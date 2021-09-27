Limited edition Hublot Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio is a stylish interpretation

If you’re a collector with a taste for uniquely crafted leather watch components, which style beyond the basic utility in straps; Hublot in collaboration with French leather maker Berluti, may have just rolled out a limited edition timepiece to satiate your desire.

Dubbed Hubot Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio, the watch is a stark departure from the regular titanium watches on the block. It is a collaborated effort from the two stalwarts in their own rights, who came together in 2016 for the first time and never looked back.

The stunning construction

The two brands have since explored the use of leather in watchmaking on various occasions, and this new leather-centric Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio is an extension of the same approach with a monochromatic aesthetic. The watch features an ideally crafted design which is accomplished with a polished titanium case and genuine Berluti patinated Venezia gray Leather inserts.

The Venezia leather accents on the bezel, on the outer circle of the semi-skeleton dial and inside of the 3 o’clock subdial, highlight the overall gray-on-gray aesthetics of the 44mm integrated case Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio. The case is very Big Bang-esque with sharp angles, brushed and polished elements.

Coming to the dial, in addition to the lovely durable leatherwork, the numerals, indices are well engraved into the surface in a darker shade, presenting a charcoal effect. The dial is semi-transparent in middle, with the subdial at the 9 o’clock running seconds display.

The power and pricing









The Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio, a brainchild of a union watchmaking and shoemaking industries giants is powered by Hublot’s own HUB1280 automatic flyback chronograph movement, which provides 72 hour power reserve, beating at a 28,800bph.

Generally leather is not the best at dealing with water, despite the fact, the Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio is 100 meter water-resistant. How well would the exposed leather on the bezel fair underwater is only for the time to tell, but on the face of it, we are really impressed.

The Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio comes paired on an integrated leather strap with titanium deployant clasp. Only 100 pieces of the watch will be produced with each one now available through authorized dealers for $25,200.