Limited Edition MB&F LMX celebrates Legacy Machine’s 10th anniversary

Almost a decade ago MB&F launched its first Legacy Machine N°1, and now the avant-garde watchmaker celebrates the 10th anniversary of the collection with its new LMX (Legacy Machine 10) watch that commemorates the art of creating horological timepieces.

Way ahead of its time, the LM in 2011 brought up a whole new dimension to the craft of watchmaking, bringing home four Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève awards for its mechanical watchmaking designs that were unmatched at that time.

MB&F LMX horological eye candy

The MB&F LMX features a dual time zone function just like the Legacy Machine but this time around the dials are a bit tilted – taking inspiration from the 2019 MB&F Flying T as well as the Thunderdome. One dial at 2 o’clock is set by the crown while the other one on the left at 10 o’clock actuates the second time zone.

If you notice closely, the dial plate now has more exposed engineered fireworks under the sapphire crystal dome. Then there is the 13.4mm bespoke balance wheel loaded with the inertia block for better accuracy and the polished arms on the bridges have a curved look.

Gorgeous 3D power reserve that rotates















For the LMX, MB&F has designed a unique 7-day power reserve display that shows-off the 168 hours of run time, and we absolutely love it. This 3D power reserve rotates for the user to choose the orientation which is one hell of a horological design to say the least.

The stunning look of the LMX horological machine is matched with the hand-stitched alligator strap. The horological machine comes in two distinct color finishes – the Red Gold Black and Titanium Green; coming in limited edition of just 18 pieces in 18K Red Gold and 33 units in grade 5 titanium material priced at $128,000 and $112,000 respectively.