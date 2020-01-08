Longines Heritage Classic Chronograph 1946

Having recently amassed over a billion dollars in sales Longines has established itself amongst the top-ranking watchmaking companies. Longines’ most popular and exquisite pieces, without a shadow of a doubt, come from their Heritage line. The beginning of the new decade shows promise for the company with the release of its latest addition to its heritage line: The Heritage Classic Chronograph 1946.

With its 40mm diameter steel case, a silvery opaline dial printed with black italicized Arabic numerals in ‘Dolphin’ font, a black minute/second chapter ring, blued leaf and baton-shaped hands, a 30-minute chronograph counter at 9, and 60-second small seconds subdial at 3, this watch is perhaps the best addition so far to the heritage collection.

The Legacy of the Chronograph 1946

Its modern ETA A31.L21 (4Hz frequency) automatic movement sits snug underneath its retro snap-on steel caseback, and boasts a 54-hour power reserve. Engraved on the caseback is the company’s emblem encircled with “EF Co LONGINES” which stands for Ernest Francillon, who ran Longines beginning in 1852.

Keeping in theme with the retro look, the Classic Chronograph 1946 comes equipped with a black leather strap with a steel pin buckle (this reminds me of a watch my grandfather used to have). The watch is operated with the help of flat pushers and it is water-resistant up to 30m (3 bar). It is said to retail at $3050 which, considering this timeless classic, is a justifiable price.

The Longines Legacy

The Birth of the Longines Company Can be dated back to 1867 with the establishment of their first factory in Saint-Imier. they now have a presence in more than 150 countries. Having kept individual records for each watch they manufacture since 1867, Longines provides a quality service to its customers, unparalleled to this day.

As a result of Longines keeping such meticulous records of each product they manufacture, any Longines watch owner can avail their watch’s certificate of authenticity: A document signed by the president of the company after the watch is subject to detailed examination by one of its many skilled watchmakers.