Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up speaker looks like Aztec UFO

Louis Vuitton and audio equipment might not have a very strong connection, but the brand’s latest offering, the Horizon Light Up speaker blurs that notion. The French Luxury house has concocted this wireless speaker to be unlike anything we’ve seen so far, and don’t even mind how it sounds – the speaker looks that good.

The wireless speaker looks like an Aztec UFO or something straight out of the Lara Croft Tomb Raider movie. In fact, it is inspired by their in-house Toupie handbag designed by womenswear artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière. Yes, the top-shaped bag that your spouse is so obsessed over!

Portable speaker worthy a centerpiece

Horizon Light Up speaker is, without doubt, going to be the centerpiece of attention for its peculiar, yet attractive form. Those spaced out “L-O-U-I-S-V-U-I-T-T-O-N” letters around the circumference and the rainbow LV flower insignia glows like a charm with the beats of the music.

It’s almost hypnotic in low light conditions for its element of sound, light and movement. The wireless speaker comes with a docking stand that beams 360-degree audio in the room. When you need to take it to the outdoors, simply strap on the leather casing and you’re good to go.

Multisensory speaker for the affluent















You can pair this multisensory portable speaker up over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or ApplePlay 2 to enjoy music the way you like to. The audio specifications of this unique wireless speaker are scanty at this point, but we do expect it to sound good out of the box.

There is no word on the pricing of the Horizon Light Up speaker either, but coming from LV means it is going to be on the higher side. After all, LV is all about premium luxury accessories for the affluent. The only thing that’s apparent is its launch date of July 30, so mark your calendars if you are already bewitched by its looks.