Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up smartwatch runs custom-designed OS

A blend of fashion and consumer technology has a niche market that brands are eager to tap. Following the releases of two smartwatches previously, luxury fashion stalwart, Louis Vuitton, continues the journey with its third-gen connected watch.

Dubbed the Tambour Horizon Light Up, this smartwatch is the first none Wear OS Louis Vuitton connected timepiece and that’s the major factor distinguishing this one from its predecessors.

The Tambour Horizon Light Up

The French fashion house has developed a custom operating system for the Tambour Horizon Light Up, which brings a newness to the interface, but its user-friendliness should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, until we have some hands-on experience to share.

The new member in LV’s connected watch line-up features a round 1.2-inch, 390 x 390-pixel AMOLED touch screen display is covered with a sapphire glass, cased in stainless steel, while the dial ring is integrated with 24 LEDs that light up in different colors to notify.

Though it comes with a proprietary OS, the Tambour Horizon Light Up is powered by the regular – but high-end – Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. With sensors built-in for health monitoring, the LV smartwatch keeps track of heart rate, daily step count, and air quality among others.

Additional details

Similar to the recently revealed Razor and Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, the Tambour Horizon Light Up comes with a rotating watch crown – to change the watch dial – and has a pusher on either side. These buttons can be customized to setup shortcut to activate apps or shuffle between watch faces.

Always-on display on the Tambour Horizon Light Up makes it convenient to read. It is compatible with Android, iOS, HarmonyOS 2.0 and is Made for iPhone (MFi) compatible. Available in Polished Steel, Matte Black, and Matte Black variants starting at $3,600.