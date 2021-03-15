Louis Vuitton unveils Spring-Summer 2021 Menswear collection by Virgil Abloh

The luxury fashion brand, Louis Vuitton has recently unveiled its upcoming Spring-Summer 2021 Menswear capsule by the CEO of the Milan-based label Off-White, Virgil Abloh, who has also been the artistic director of the men’s wear collection at Louis Vuitton since March 2018. The stunning collection features casual fits with bold and diverse colors and prints.

American rapper 21 savage showcased the new collection, ranging from pastel-hued suits to Hawaiian shorts. The eclectic assortment is conspicuous and entertaining and captures Abloh’s recurrent theme of the boundless.

Men’s SS21 capsule collection

The Men’s SS21 capsule is a three-fold vibrant collection, which reflects different time periods of the day from dusk to dawn. Symbolizing the enlivening time of sunrise, pastel-colored suits, Hawaiian short and shirts, and Japanese denim were unveiled in the Venice Beach area. For the calm twilight, a navy color combination features indigo pajamas and saxe-blue short suits.

The assortment embraces a slight change in the signature Louis Vuitton monogram print with a watercolor-inspired design in the rainbow colors. Demonstrating the vibrant and lively season of summer, the collection also comprises a new range of accessories, such as the signature Keepall silhouette in the same colorful monogram, tote bags, crossbody bags, bucket hats, a variety of shoes, and more.

Eco-design strategy









Louis Vuitton has committed to a 100-percent eco-design approach to all of its products by 2025. The SS21 menswear collection is also a part of that strategy and uses a color palette that has been created without chlorine or metals, and the cottons used are certified by the Better Cotton Initiative or the Global Organic Textile Standard. Other fabrics, including the nylon windbreakers are recycled materials.

The collection includes polychromatic link bracelets, enameled rings, and lucky charms to be worn around the neck. A range of branded scarves, leather sneakers, and boat shoes give the ultimate touch to Louis Vuitton’s SS21 collection.