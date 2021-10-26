Nike Air Max 95 SE Running Club introduced

The Nike Air Max has always been a popular silhoutte. The top sports brand has released dozens to probably hundreds of iterations of the Air Max over the last four decades.

In recent months, we have shared with you the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus coming in new colorway. The Nike Air Max Plus Sherbet was made ready in time for summer. There’s also the Swarovski x Nike Air Max 97 Polar Blue and the Nike Air Max 90 Golf South Beach version.

Nike Air Max 95 SE Running Club Sneakers

The spotlight is now on the Nike Air Max 95 in a new iteration. Nike added the pair to its Fall/Winter 2021 “Running Club” collection. At first glance, you’d probably think it’s rainbow but not all colors are used.

The Nike AM 95 features suede materials all over the upper in Light Photo Blue, Orange, and Roma Green. The suede waves go through the heels, sidewalls, and onto the toe cap.

Nike Air Max 95 SE Running Club Design

The shoelace-tongue area is set in the same blue. The shoelace is white for the perfect contrast. There is the OG Nike branding peeking from the tongue. Near the heel tab, you can see the Nike Swoosh-AMRC tag stitched.

Of course, Nike didn’t forget the Air unit. It’s set in green within the white midsole. The black rubber outsole makes it appear as if floating.

The Nike Air Max 95 SE Running Club costs $180. The pair will be ready from Nike beginning November 18. Expect this to be available in select retailers and online shops.