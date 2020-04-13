Luxe hotels share exclusive culinary, travel and living experiences online

In these novel crises, most of us are quarantined indoors, travel and vacations plans are on a standstill. Having said that, when a guest is not able to reach them, some star hospitality providers are exploring the web routes to reach their patrons.

While these luxury facilities remain closed due to the global health crisis, the properties are featuring their services on their official websites and social media portals. They are creating professional online tutorials to share their expertise and experiences that’ll magnetize you to visit these conventional places when things normalize.

These video tutorials being uploaded online will allow you to experience the secret know-how of your pleasured culinary delight, adventure skill, self-heal and therapeutic wellness, right in your comfort zone. Here are some innovative trendsetters.

Culinary & Cocktail

For the joy of Italian food, Il Salviatino, a hand-restored 15th-century villa in Tuscany, Italy is featuring executive chef, Silvia Grossi on their Instagram page. Grossi posts short videos of her food preparations from her menu at the villa. Her recipes use simple and easily available ingredients. Catering to both native and foreign guests she is uploading videos in Italian and English twice a week.

If you are an exclusive beverage lover, The Artesian – a creative cocktail bar at The Langham in London is posting their creative cocktail recipes prepared by in-house bartenders, on their Instagram account.

Adventure and travel skills

To keep adventure enthusiasts engaged in their living room, The Resort at Paws Up in Montana – prominent destination for glamping, adventure, and fine cuisine, is sharing some nifty outdoor adventure hacks and skills via ‘IG live series’ on their Instagram page.

The learning and development professionals at a 5-star – The Four Seasons in Washington, D.C. are also sharing their best practices to arrange the bed and amenities in a room to achieve that luxury-packed relaxing environment for a good ambiance and sleep. This online drive on their Instagram account enlightens one about their 12-step process to create a memorable stay. You can check them out and try at home if you like.

Self-heal and therapeutic wellness

Spa director Sienna Creasy with her team at Playa Hotels & Resorts in Virginia is creating interesting videos on spa therapies. She reveals ‘Do it Your Self’ body scrubs, massages, and facials that you can use to pamper yourself at home. Keeping ingredient demand to a minimum, she focuses on using simple products like coffee and coconut oil. You may also share your favorite homemade self-care practices with her if you like.

“At Home with Six Senses” is a new wellness tutorial series featured on its Facebook page by Six Senses Spas Thailand. Experts at spa are creating videos of their wellness programs to benefit the online audience. Along with their signature sleep program, this video series focuses on healthy lifestyle solutions such as self-care, breathing, yoga and stress management.