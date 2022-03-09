M1 Ultra Mac Studio is taller Mac Mini with 50% faster CPU than Mac Pro

Creators struggling with their hybrid work life should eventually find respite with the new Mac Studio and the Studio Display launched by Apple at its Peek Performance Event. The new Mac desktop and display are, as Apple terms them, “a breakthrough in personal computing,” and you will have to read on to believe just why?

The new Mac Studio stands way apart from anything else before not just because it is the latest model, but also because this Mac Mini-style desktop now features a M1 Ultra chip within. You wouldn’t have heard of it before since Apple has only recently introduced the M1 Ultra – most powerful chip for desktops – at the recent event alongside the Mac Studio.

An entirely new Mac desktop

The Mac Studio is Apple’s new performance computer with an array of connectivity options, compact and eventful design to put convenience and immense computing power on your desk.

For this, the Mac Studio is either powered by M1 Max or M1 Ultra chips. The aluminium body Mac Studio measure only 7.7-inch wide and 3.7-inches high. It takes up nearly insignificant space on a work desk, but doesn’t shy from unprecedented CPU and GPU performance, especially, if you happen to invest in the M1 Ultra Mac Studio.

There is an array of connectivity ports to scale up productivity on the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 compatible Mac Studio. The M1 Ultra variant gets four Thunderbolt 4 ports and SD card on the front, while the other variant trades Thunderbolt for two USB-C ports. On the back you’ll universally get HDMI, USB, and audio port for headphones.

The crazy power under the hood

It’s not the design, but the guts of the Mac Studio that will entice creators toward this device. It is powered by an all new M1 Ultra, which is a giant leap for Apple in the silicon department, when the Cupertino company is leaving no stone unturned to make loyal customers rejoicing highest possible performance.

Based on an “all-new UltraFusion architecture” wherein two M1 Max chip die are interconnected to create one impactful Soc. M1 Ultra features 114 billion translators; highest ever for a computer chipset. This 20 cores chip with 16 performance and four efficiency chores also supports up to 1288GB of RAM. The raw power of M1 Ultra makes the Mac Studio 2.5x faster that a 27-inch iMac with 10 core CPU.

A perfect companion

The 27-inch Studio Display with 5K Retina display, revealed at the Apple event, is a perfect companion for the Mac Studio. The monitor in aluminum enclosure rests on an adjustable, tilt stand and is powered by its own A13 Bionic processor. It features a 12MP camera with Center Stage, and has six, high-fidelity speaker sound system featuring spatial audio.

The Studio Display along with Mac Studio, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse should together make for a one undeniable combination. This entire package (with M1 Ultra Mac Studio) will cost you $5,900. The same variant Mac Studio alone would be available for $3,999 starting March 18.