Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Bianchetto dropping very soon

The Tabi boot has become a popular Japanese footwear. Its unique design has been used differently my many designers and fashion houses in numerous iterations. The tabi-style boot has soon graduated from being the uniform of special Japanese forces from decades ago to being a standard style of boots.

The tabi may not be your thing but there is a new pair of shoes designed with the tabi-boot style in mind. It is one designed by a luxury fashion house in partnership with another popular sports brand. Meet the Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi “Bianchetto”.

When Luxury Meets Classic Design

The pair will be an exclusive offering from both Margiela and Reebook. It shows the tabi style on a classic Reebok silhoutte. The pair is already gaining attention especially after social media star Kim Kardashian teased the shoes in one of her media stories.

Maison Margiela and Reebok’s Classic Leather Tabi is a new take on of the latter’s most popular designs. Of course, the split-toe construction may be what most people will first notice but it’s more than just about the Japanese design. The shoes are well-constructed with an EVA midsole and nappa leather for comfort.

Classic Bianchetto Wear and Tear

The sneakers feature a black leather base with white coating, boasting Margiela’s famous Bianchetto finish. This technique is actually interesting as it chips over time with wear—resulting to a more unique design.

The Maison Margiela and Reebok Classic Leather Tabi features a tongue that has the classic branding of Margiela and the signature vector logo of Reebok. Another Reebok logo is also placed on the lateral side.

The tabi-boot style Maison Margiela and Reebok Classic Leather will be sold for $350. The pair will be released this coming January 30. You can purchase from Reebok and Margiela online stores.