Mansory massaged Ford GT looks incredible

One of the rarest and most valuable supercars on the market is the Ford GT. Many cars have finally seen their two-year requirement before they can be resold lifted and have begun to hit the used car market, selling for significantly more than MSRP. As cool as a Ford GT is, a tuning company known as Mansory has gotten its hands on one of the rare cars and made some significant changes.

The vehicle was originally blue but has been re-sprayed in black with a red stripe. Inside the car also has a new interior done in two-tone red and black with the company name on the door sills. Those door sills are wrapped in Alcantara. The official name for the car is the Le Mansory.

In addition to new paint and a new interior, the car also wears a custom body kit made from carbon fiber. The custom body kit makes the GT 1.97-inches wider than stock. The car also has a triple exhaust system and all-new headlights. Custom 21-inch forged wheels and lots of aero round out the package.

The aerodynamics include dual roof scoops and a huge rear diffuser along with a massive rear wing. The twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 engine was modified to produce 700 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque. That’s a gain of 53 horsepower and 70 pound-foot of torque compared to the stock Ford GT.





The modified car has a top speed of 220 mph, which is a bit higher than the 216 mph top speed of the standard car. The car is currently available for sale for about $2.17 million. It remains to be seen if the conversion process hurts the car’s value over the long term.