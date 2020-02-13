Mark Gonzales x Adidas Skateboarding deliver new Aloha Super Colorway

American artist and professional skateboarder Mark Gonzales is back. Well, he didn’t go anywhere but he started working again, as usual, with Adidas for a new pair of Skateboarding shoes.

The Adidas Aloha Super is now available in a new colorway: black, gray, and purple. If you’ve been following Mark Gonzales’ career, you may remember the fencing suit he wore in 2018 during a re-creation of his Städtisches Museum performance back in 1998. It was an interpretive piece that illustrated both art and skate.

“The Gonz” as he is fondly called is actually a pioneer of modern street skateboarding. In fact, in 2011, he was named as the “Most Influential Skateboarder of all Time” by the Transworld Skateboarding magazine.

All-Suede Adidas Design

The black suede Three Stripe design is very much obvious because of its size against the gray suede. The black suede is used again around the toebox and midfoot while the gray suede is used on the heel and mudguard. The tongue, eyestays, and collar are made of gray full-grain leather.

The uppers are made of premium materials. The purple color is on the heel, badge, and tongue. Gonzales’ initials are embroidered on the heel tab. Meanwhile, the iconic Adidas Shmoofoil graphic is on the tongue of each shoe.

The midsole-outsole is made of sticky rubber. The lateral heel shows embossed Adidas graphics and offers maximum board feel. The laces are made of nylon for a more snug fit. The adiPRENE sock liner has been molded for impact absorption as described.

Adidas Knows Creativity and Freedom of Expression

Note that Mark Gonzales and Adidas have been working together for about 20 years now. To celebrate, Gonzales hosted Showcase X at Milk Studios in New York City (Watch the YouTube video below). It’s a celebration of freedom of expression and creativity.

The Mark Gonzales x Adidas Skateboarding Aloha Super in Black/Gray/Purple will be sold for $90 beginning February 22. It will be available on the Adidas online store for everyone.