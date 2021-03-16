Longines DolceVita updated to an undeniable classic with Art-Deco-style sector dial

Longines DolceVita with its rectangular form factor has a distinction of its own but arguably not a remarkable sales record. Now for 2021, the Swiss luxury watchmaker is giving it an Art-Deco-style makeover, which should work in favor of the watch that has not really been amid the high-rankers in a collector’s book.

For this year, Longines has gone ahead and updated the DolceVita watch with a sectorized crosshair dial. The new edition is very close to the predecessor in appearance and innards, but this Art Deco sector dial builds immensely on its image.

Dial makes the difference

The rectangular dress watch from the house of Longines supports a cool, retro-style sectorized dial which is complemented by blue hour, minute and seconds hands. The dial in addition to railroad hour markers, features painted Arabic numerals at 12,3,6, and 9 o’clock.

Accentuating the look is the classic sector dial distribution comprising the crosshair finished in matte white, while the hour chapter rectangle outside is finished in metallic silver color. This color also extends out to the stainless steel case and crown of the watch.

Petit size, big impression

The 2021 Longines DolceVita is powered by an ETA-based Caliber L592 automatic movement, which delivers a handsome 45 hour power reserve. Being a dress watch, it’s very petit and comes in option of 27.70mm and 28.20mm diameter dials to choose from.

With a nice solid steel case back, the watch offers 30m water resistance and comes paired with either a black, blue, or very appealing brown alligator leather strap. This classic rendition will retail for EUR 1,500 (approx. $1,800).