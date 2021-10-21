MB&F Legacy Machine Perpetual Evo in Titanium is a green masterpiece

MB&F loves to surprise us with some out-of-the-box timepieces that have an elite appeal. Strengthening its portfolio, the watchmaker has released a fresh take on its Legacy Machine Perpetual Evo, a sportier timepiece in its collection.

The complicated watch now has a new color, case material and a cool new appearance. The ultra-luxury perpetual calendar watch is suitable for day-to-day wear and is now constructed out of titanium which replaces the zirconium casing on the original option. The titanium-cased Legacy Machine Perpetual Evo renders the sporty watch lightweight and durable.

The green, titanium wonder

The titanium offering is not the only highlight of the new MB&F Legacy Machine Perpetual Evo, the timepiece arrives with a new sea green colorway on the dial, which is what really uplifts the image. The introduction of green on the dial is the brand’s intention to join the trend for green dials, which currently dominates the watch market.

The simple watch at the first glance, the Legacy Machine Perpetual Evo shares its appeal with the original model and it’s much different when it comes to the narrow curving lugs and near bezel-less construction. The sapphire crystal of the watch span all the way to the edges of the 44mm case.

The skeleton dial underneath is pretty much akin to the perpetual calendar layout of the predecessor but with the reimagined green CVD baseplate. The very intricate dial is overplayed with subdials for timekeeping at 12 o’clock, power reserve indicator at 5 o’clock, and the leap year indicator at 7 o’clock. At 9, 3, and 6 o’clock positions you get the date, day and month subdials.

Other significant details

The titanium MB&F Legacy Machine Perpetual Evo is powered by the in-house, hand-wound perpetual calendar movement also seen in the initial limited-edition run. The movement beating at 18,000 bph provides the watch a 70 hour power reserve.

This sports-capable Legacy Machine Perpetual Evo owning to its construction and readiness for light marine activities is water-resistant up to 80 meters and it comes paired to a semi-integrated, sleek black rubber strap. The titanium MB&F Legacy Machine Perpetual Evo is retailing for CHF 164,000 (approx. $176,000).