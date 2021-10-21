Footwear

Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Sneaker available in four new colors

October 21, 2021

The  LV Trainer is one of the more popular silhouettes from Louis Vuitton. The French luxury fashion brand has been releasing the LV Trainer Sneaker in different iteration and colorways. 

We remember that Virgil Abloh’s LV Trainer Sneaker Boots and most recently, the Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Sneaker in Vert colorway. This time, the sneakers will be ready in four tonal colors. 

New Colors for LV Trainer Sneakers 

Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Sneaker Tonal Green

The LV Trainer Sneakers will be released in Blue, Green, Orange, and Purple. Each pair comes with the black contrast found on the outsole,  branding, and the shoelaces. 

The ready-to-wear sneakers still come with uppers made of calf leather. The color is solid in green, orange, or purple, and blue. 

  • Louis Vuitton LV Trainers Green Sole
  • Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Sneaker Green
  • Louis Vuitton LV Trainers Green Sole

Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Sneaker Design

Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Sneakers Blue

The sneaker comes with a gel-inject outsole. The iconic Louis Vuitton Mongoram Flowers are also found on the outsole. Underneath, you will see the very bright VUITTON spellout. 

  • Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Sneakers Orange
  • Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Sneakers Purple
  • Louis Vuitton LV Trainers Blue

The  Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Sneaker is priced around $1,250. The Hong Kong website lists the shoes for HK$ 10,000. 

