McDonald’s Japan offering Nissan GT-R NISMO toys inside Happy Meals

As odd as it may sound, the all-new 2022 Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition got a grand reveal in collaboration with McDonald’s Japan and Tomica. Yes, you heard that right! During the launch, a striking NISMO in exclusive Stealth Gray Color was revealed along with the GT-R NISMO in reflective gold color.

The announcement was made at the Yokohama Nissan headquarters as the real-life version of the sports car drove out of the huge Happy Set Box on the set. This brings a surprise offering to the McDonald’s Japan’s Tomica Happy Set which both food and car lovers will relish.

Cult favorite Nissan GT-R NISMO

The latest 2022 NISMO version is going to be the fastest GT-R version till date, tailored for track racing. This modified GT-R model comes with engine improvements (to the turbo mode) to even better the 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds of the 2021 version.

All the special edition versions of the NISMO (in McDonald’s livery) will be custom-made having hand-built engines, carbon fiber bonnet and eye-popping Rays 20-inch forged wheels. Now, who won’t want to take those wheels out for a spin on the freeway?

Happy Meals come with a cool surprise









Coming on to the Happy Set Tomica, it will be accompanied by die-cast toy form of the two NISMO cars along with the versions of Suzuki Jimny, Toyota 86, and Mitsubishi Delica. At the event it was announced by Nissan that the roll out of the special meals will commence from April 30 until May 13.

Apparently, it is also the 50th anniversary of McDonald’s Japan, and the locals so relate with that emotion. For now, the Happy Set Tomica GT-R promo offer will only be available in Japan with no word on whether the partnership will cross borders for other McDonald’s and Nissan GT-R fans.