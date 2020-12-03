Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 cocoons passengers in luxurious comfort

When competing against the likes of Range Rover SVAutobiography, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or Bentley Bentayga; there’s no room for error. The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is a luxurious SUV that wants to take it to the heavyweights with the Mercedes technology and Maybach comfort.

Impressing the automotive pundits with the recently launched Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, now Maybach looks to amaze with their first-ever SUV that carries a lower price tag than the established front-runners.

Power and control for driving confidence

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is powered by the bespoke version of the 4.0-liter V8 engine churning out 550 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque. Combine that with the EQ Boost for short bursts of electrical power and you have 571 hp and 722 lb-ft of torque at your disposal. The intelligent AWD system makes the GLS 600 hurl from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds with the top speed electronically restricted at 130 mph.

You can bet on the handling and ride comfort even at high speeds thanks to the AIRMATIC air suspension having the adaptive damping and E-Body Control on the SUV. For a smooth ride no matter what, the GLS scans the surface as you drive to compensate any roll or lifting movement. The driving modes including Sports or Curve, let you play around with high cornering speed even on dirt roads. So, yes, it impresses on that front.

Comfort and luxury at the forefront

The Maybach GLS 600 can be configured in four or five seat configuration with the latter cocooning you and fellow passengers in the luxury of fully-motorized captain’s chairs with standard heating and ventilation. The rear passengers are going to love all the legroom which is an astounding 43.4-inches with the possibility of catching the most refreshing nap on a long road trip.

Cabin noise is kept to the minimum inside – in fact, it has to be one of the quietest SUV out there. This is achieved by smart blunting of throttle response, switching off the auto start/stop and leveraging the Curve mode to keep things as smooth as possible for the riders. The SUV has enough boot space at 525 liters (18.5 cubic feet) for a family escapade – loaded with all the luggage.

Immerse yourself in tech















Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has AI and voice-controlled 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. That’s combined with the augmented navigation video and the standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features.

For sublime entertainment, the SUV offers Burmester 3D surround sound courtesy 27 speakers and 24 separate amplifier channels. On the rear there is the MBUX-powered rear-seat entertainment system, with a couple of 11.6-inch touchscreen displays. For the comfort ridden people, a MBUX rear tablet (docked in the rear center console) can be taken out to alter all the vehicle settings.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 comes at a starting price tag of $160,500 and goes up to $171,600 depending on the customizations chosen. That includes $800 champagne flute holder for the rear, another $5,500 for the R65 23-inch Maybach multi-spoke forged wheels, $1,100 for the 4-seat configuration, and a $1,100 rear refrigerator. The dual-tone version will cost even more, but then, for someone with the means, that won’t be a bother!