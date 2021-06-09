Miami Beach penthouse sold for $22.5m in most expensive cryptocurrency real estate deal

Throwing away cryptocurrency to own some of the exclusive things including jewelry and real estate is becoming mainstream during the pandemic. In the latest most expensive real estate deal using cryptocurrency, an anonymous buyer has bought a penthouse in Miami Beach, Florida.

The penthouse has been sold for a record-breaking sum using cryptocurrency. Owning to confidentiality agreement between both parties, the name of the buyer and the type of crypto used to make the purchase have not been disclosed at the time of writing.

The record

Reportedly the sale was executed toward the end of last month. The full-floor penthouse is situated on the ninth floor of a 12 story building. Designed by Italian architect and designer Antonio Citterio, the exclusive 5,067-square-foot penthouse was sold for a whopping $22.5 million in crypto.

The exclusive condo comprises four bedroom and as many bathrooms. The highlight of the penthouse however is its 2,960-square-foot terrace boasting an oceanfront view.

Quick sale

The sold penthouse at Arte condominium in the Surfside neighborhood of Miami Beach is one of the 16 luxury units in the building.

In addition to being a record real estate sale in crypto, this deal was closed in under 10 days, which is a sort of record in itself for finalizing a deal of this magnitude.