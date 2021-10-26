Microsoft Flowspace office pod guarantees privacy with excitement of being around colleagues

For some of us the idea of resuming office – after forcefully being away from colleagues and friends for almost two years – is no short of a celebration. For some of us though, it would mean missing the solitude and personal workspace at home.

To provide the latter with seclusion in crowded office floors, Microsoft’s Envisioning Center has come up with the concept Flowspace Pod that is designed for the latest new normal – when we resume work in office settings once again.

Novel office pod

Owing to it readiness for a hybrid workspace – where people will still be wary of being in the crowd and working – the Flowspace Pod has been recognized as the Best of the Best by Red Dot Design. The unique office pod is shaped like a question mark on two sides with a private space in between. It’s not a cocoon – like the pods we generally come by – but has a novel form factor to it.

The pod’s covered in gray felt for a premium finish. And as you’d expect from Microsoft, each of these pods is equipped with its own work desk, ergonomic chair and a PC. Noteworthy for the creators here is the mammoth PC screen that spans almost the entire width of the pod.

The possibility

Given that the Flowspace Pod is aptly equipped to offer you the best of working in privacy and the excitement of still being around colleagues in person, it will likely find many takers when Microsoft’s Envisioning campus for ideas and latest technologies gives it a go-ahead.

Microsoft has always been at the forefront of imagining how technology can facilitate life, making it easier and enjoyable for people. Now that the world is transitioning back to the normal – we know from before the pandemic hit us – this pod from Microsoft does make sense in an environment that we are stepping into.