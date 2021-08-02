Y-3 QISAN COZY, Y-3 AJATU RUN Sneakers dropping very soon

At first glance, you may not notice the difference between the two new pairs of Y-3 sneakers but they are different. From the recently unveiled FW21 collection, the Y-3 QISAN COZY and Y-3 AJATU RUN are ready to wow the audience.

Y-3 has long been one of the most popular collaborations between a designer and a top sports shoe brand. Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s relationship has been tried and tested. The new set of Adidas Y-3’s is another proof of this.

The new sneaker silhouettes are almost similar but don’t be confused. They are both stylish yet boast functional elements.

Y-3 QISAN COZY

The Y-3 QISAN COZY is based on the Y-3 QASA. You will see the very notable, slightly chunky midsoles. There is a black mold that begins at the toe box, stretching to 3/4 of the length.

This pair is easily distinguished with the exaggerated tabs on the heels and toungues. The heels show a gray rubber mold. The Y-3 branding is done in white, placed over the foot bridge.

Y-3 AJATU RUN

The Y-3 AJATU RUN’s The sole units are similar to the Y-3 QISAN. The two look very similar but this pair comes with base layers made of premium suede, mesh materials, and woven textiles. Notice the neoprene and rubber detailing all over.

The new Y-3 pairs will be available beginning August 5. You can purchase from the website, Confirmed app, and select stores all over the world.