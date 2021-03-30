Mini Electric Pacesetter debuts as the Formula E safety car

One of the more iconic cars under the BMW umbrella is the Mini. A new version of the car called the Mini Electric Pacesetter has been revealed and is the first electric Mini to be used as the FIA Formula E safety car. The electric performance car has been imbued with the racing history of John Cooper Works.

The safety car started as a Mini Cooper SE. It was a collaboration between Mini Design, BMW Motorsport, the FIA, and Formula E. Mini says the car was purpose-built for life on a racetrack and is the most dynamic interpretation yet of an all-electric Mini sports car. The car features signature John Cooper Works elements, including wheel arches, adapted to the track width of the car and a deep front apron with additional front splitters to the left and right.

The radiator grille area is blanked off since it’s not needed for cooling, aiding aerodynamics. The only open areas of the front end of the car are the square apertures for brake cooling. Since the vehicle is a safety car, it’s fitted with white flashing lights integrated into the hood. Other John Cooper Works elements on the vehicle include aerodynamic spats and sporty side skirts on each side of the car.

The spats and spoilers used by Mini were 3D printed from recycled carbon fiber. The car is fitted with yellow accent lines on the aerodynamic elements and lightweight 18-inch forged wheels. The rear of the vehicle has a prominent roof-mounted wing for downforce and style. The rear apron also has cutouts around the wheels and a diffuser.











Since the car is meant for the racetrack, the interior is stripped to only essentials. Only the front seats remain, and the interior is fitted with a certified racing seat for the driver with six-point belts for racing and road use. A minimalist steering wheel is fitted along with a full safety cage.