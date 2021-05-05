Watches

Bell and Ross introduces ‘BR 03-92 Diver Military’ limited edition professional watch

May 5, 2021

The French luxury watchmaker, Bell & Ross debuts its BR 03-92 Diver Military, a limited edition watch to the existing BR 03-92 Diver series in its instruments watch collection. Abiding to ISO 6425, this professional utility watch ensures military essential fundamentals of water-resistance, legibility and reliability.

Bell & Ross watches enjoy a history of continuous innovation, which keeps the brand popular among the time instruments for underwater exploration. Since 1997, the brand HYDROMAX watch model holds the world record of being water-resistant up to 11,100m. From 2017, Bell & Ross introduced its diver watch collection in square designs and new innovative addition are made to the collection ever since.

The watch at a glance

The new BR 03-92 Diver Military features a khaki dial placed in a 42mm wide, black square ceramic case with a matte finish. The watch comes in a date (spotted at 4:30) and time (hour, minute, second) functionality. The watch is covered in a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating. For enhanced legibility up to 25cm in dark, the dial comes with baton shape time-hands and indices in skeletonized metal applique filled with Super-LumiNova. .

Remaining water-resistant to up to 300m, the watch is a professional diving instrument powered by the Sellita SW300-1 based BR-CAL.302 automatic movement, boasting a 38 hour power reserve. To set a time marker while diving, the watch comes equipped with a 60 minute scale, uni-directional rotating bezel. 

A professional watch

The watch matches the military outfit with its olive drab dial and blends in well with their uniform. The BR 03-92 Diver Military made using ceramic remains light in weight, durable and reliable for an active routine. This watch comes packed in a water-resistant PELICAN box with a couple of strap options. The first one is a black rubber strap with stainless-steel pin buckle in PVD matte finish, the other is a Khaki synthetic fabric strap with Velcro closure system.

Along with its diver compatibilities, the watch equally meets your daily routine requirements too. The BR 03-92 Diver Military remains limited edition to 999 units only and can be grabbed at $4,500 from the brand’s website.

You May Also Like

Patek Philippe Ladies’ Pilot Calatrava Travel Time for the First Time in Steel

Chopard’s L.U.C XP Urushi Spirit of Shi Chen celebrates Chinese New Year

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.