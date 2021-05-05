Bell and Ross introduces ‘BR 03-92 Diver Military’ limited edition professional watch

The French luxury watchmaker, Bell & Ross debuts its BR 03-92 Diver Military, a limited edition watch to the existing BR 03-92 Diver series in its instruments watch collection. Abiding to ISO 6425, this professional utility watch ensures military essential fundamentals of water-resistance, legibility and reliability.

Bell & Ross watches enjoy a history of continuous innovation, which keeps the brand popular among the time instruments for underwater exploration. Since 1997, the brand HYDROMAX watch model holds the world record of being water-resistant up to 11,100m. From 2017, Bell & Ross introduced its diver watch collection in square designs and new innovative addition are made to the collection ever since.

The watch at a glance

The new BR 03-92 Diver Military features a khaki dial placed in a 42mm wide, black square ceramic case with a matte finish. The watch comes in a date (spotted at 4:30) and time (hour, minute, second) functionality. The watch is covered in a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating. For enhanced legibility up to 25cm in dark, the dial comes with baton shape time-hands and indices in skeletonized metal applique filled with Super-LumiNova. .

Remaining water-resistant to up to 300m, the watch is a professional diving instrument powered by the Sellita SW300-1 based BR-CAL.302 automatic movement, boasting a 38 hour power reserve. To set a time marker while diving, the watch comes equipped with a 60 minute scale, uni-directional rotating bezel.

A professional watch

The watch matches the military outfit with its olive drab dial and blends in well with their uniform. The BR 03-92 Diver Military made using ceramic remains light in weight, durable and reliable for an active routine. This watch comes packed in a water-resistant PELICAN box with a couple of strap options. The first one is a black rubber strap with stainless-steel pin buckle in PVD matte finish, the other is a Khaki synthetic fabric strap with Velcro closure system.

Along with its diver compatibilities, the watch equally meets your daily routine requirements too. The BR 03-92 Diver Military remains limited edition to 999 units only and can be grabbed at $4,500 from the brand’s website.