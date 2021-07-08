Most expensive water bottles: Prices to make your head swirl

Water is an absolutely necessary part of every living being on the planet. Some people only prefer to drink the bottled water, while others don’t see the need to purchase it. In recent times, however, drinking tap water is not an option anymore for so many people, evoking the need to buy bottled water. But how much can you spend on a bottle of water?

Most people would just pay a couple of bucks for bottled water at the typical grocery store, whereas some would be willing to spend a tad more for a name, which like wine, comes from around the world with a unique taste and health benefits. Here are the world’s four most expensive bottled water brands, the prices of which would make your head swirl.

Beverly Hills 9OH20 Luxy Collection Diamond Edition

Considered the “champagne of water,” a bottle of Beverly Hills 9OH20 Diamond costs $100,000. Labeled “the ultimate in water,” the Diamond Edition comes from the Sierra Nevada Mountains, suffused with minerals, potassium, calcium and minerals to improve the nutrition level and flavor. The bottles for this limited edition feature a 14-karat gold cap decorated with about 250 black diamonds and 600 G/VS white diamonds.

Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani

Priced at $60,000, Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani is most expensive mineral water bottle in the world. The water is sourced from natural resources in Fiji and France and is held in a container clad in 24-carat gold. The container is one of the priciest facets of the water, but it is reported to have a distinctive, appealing flavor and velvetiness to the tongue, which is sure to impress even the most zealous bottled water enthusiasts.

Fillico Jewelry Water

Focusing on the purity of the water, Fillico Jewelry Water from Japan is priced at $616 per liter. Sourced from a historic spring in Kobe, Japan, the water is known as Nunobiki Water. Fillico offers many different bottles to hold the liquid excellence of the waterfall-fed source. Each bottle of Fillico water contains nearly the same amount of sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium. The Fillico Black Queen bottle is the most popular one featuring a matte black frosted bottle with 57 Swarovski diamonds.

Kona Nigari Water

Priced at $402, Kona Nigari water is said to help lose weight, energize and improve the quality of the skin. With those benefits, this price doesn’t sound so bad. The water is sourced from a Hawaiian island, contains naturally occurring, deep ocean electrolytes. Moreover, it is recommended by some of the most extinguished dermatologists and fitness trainers.