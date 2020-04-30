Mother’s Day Gifts That Will Bring a Smile, Despite This Global Pandemic

We are definitely witnessing unprecedented times, where we see entire countries shut shop and businesses go into hibernation. It is during times like this where everything falls into perspective and we realize what matters most: Family! Being brought up in an Indian household means that keeping family values at the core of my beliefs come naturally to me. Although I live just a short drive away from my parent’s home, during these testing times of a nationwide lockdown, I have come to truly appreciate my core beliefs.

All of the credit of who I am today and the values I possess, goes to my parents, but I specially hold a soft spot for my mother. As with almost all relationships, we have our rough days, but I see the most growth in myself due to her. And that’s why I won’t let these testing times come in the way of celebrating her on Mothers’ Day (May 10th). Here are a few unique gift ideas everyone has access to, to surprise and celebrate their moms this Mother’s Day.

Gift her a Stelton Collar Espresso Maker

My mother LOVES her coffee. In fact, that is where I get my love for the bean as well. For all the coffee-loving moms out there, the Stelton Collar Espresso Maker would make a perfect addition to the household kitchen.

This Italian cooktop espresso maker is designed by Daniel Debaisi and Federico Sandri and instils a distinctive Scandinavian aesthetic to any modern kitchen. It is a no fuss easy alternative to making good coffee in compact kitchens. Retails $90.

Spice Up Dinners with a Linen Cocktail Napkin Set

For as long as I can remember, every time we have had guests over, my mother brings out the fancy embroidered napkins for the dinner table. For all of us with mothers who like their dinner table to have a bit of color, the Kate Shepherd Linen Cocktail Napkin Set would make a perfect addition to the home.

These vibrant set of napkins are made from 100% Belgian linen and are designed by Kate Shepherd, who is a fine artist from New York. The set includes 10 pieces and retails for $134.

Gift Her the Softest Super-Plush Bath Towels

Another one of my mother’s obsessions is her vast collection of hand and bath towels. That is why this set of 2 Super-Plush bath towels by Brooklinen would make a perfect addition to her home.

Made in Turkey with 100% Turkish cotton, these ultra-soft super-luxurious bath towels would definitely give anyone a spa like feel after every use. The towels feature a substantial 820 GSM and durable z-twist construction making them super absorbent, and retail at $69 for a pair of 2.

Jam to Tunes Together with aGo Pocket Bluetooth Speakers

My love for humming away with my favorite songs comes from my mother. She can’t resist singing away to her favorite melodies. This is why aGo Pocket Bluetooth Speakers would make a perfect gift for all the moms out there who love humming away to songs.

This nifty little gadget is easy to use and is small enough to fit in your pocket. It has a 15-hour battery life and excellent audio quality. The speaker is compatible with any Bluetooth device and is available in two color options. It retails for $58.

Bond Over Gardening Wearing the Second Skin Garden Gloves

My little kitchen garden owes its origins thanks to my mother. Her love for gardening is quite evident as she chooses to have a small garden in her balcony despite living in a high-rise apartment complex. The Second Skin Gardening Gloves would make the perfect addition to any mom’s gardening kit.

Made from Supplex nylon with silicone grips, these form fitting gloves sure are tough and definitely water-resistant. What’s more is that these gloves are lab-certified to have UPF50 sun protection. That’ll keep anyone’s hands safe during the harsh summer heat. The gloves come in three color options and retail at $30.