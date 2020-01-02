Motiv Ring is a smart ring and fitness tracker in one

You’ve probably heard or seen this geeky device but this is the first time we’re featuring the Motiv Ring. It’s not the only smart ring we know but it’s one of the more popular wearables in the market today.

The Motiv Ring was made available for Android devices but initially in beta mode. It gets regular updates, making it the kind of ring you really don’t want to take off. It’s a small accessory that can probably replace your smartwatch or bracelet. Your wrist can be free as you wear the smart ring that looks subtle yet sophisticated at the same time.

Smart Ring Innovation in Wearable Tech

You will quickly understand why it’s “innovation in a small package”. It’s sleek and strong with the titanium material. It’s not flashy so you don’t have to worry about attracting robbers but you can definitely attract other geeks and those people trying to switch to more smart devices and smart home products.

The Motiv Ring is waterproof like most ordinary rings. You can even use it while in the hot tub or pool up to 50 meters underwater. It’s very small at only 0.1-inch thin/thick. You may not even feel you’re wearing it but please don’t forget about it.

The Motiv Ring is minimalist in the sense that its design is sleek and clean. It’s also easy to use and easy to charge even with its long three-day battery life. You can charge it on an ultra-slim charging dock that can be plugged into any USB port. Reaching a fully charged batt only takes 1.5 hours.

Simple Elegance Around Your Finger

The smart ring is simple yet elegant, giving that classic look. Thanks to the Motiv team for its fine craftsmanship inside and out. It started with a custom technology made especially for the techie ring.

The Motiv Ring words with most smartphones whether on Android or iOS. In can sync with your phone via Bluetooth connectivity and with a quick rotation of the smart ring. It features a flexible circuit board that’s been patented. The battery is also curved. There’s even a heart rate sensor as a special feature.







The Motiv Ring costs $131 (£99.99). It can replace your fitness tracker as it can also track heart, calories, steps, and other important fitness data. It can also track sleep as it can monitor sleep interruptions, nocturnal movements, and REM cycles.