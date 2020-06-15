Moving into furnished apartment; pros and cons to consider

Whether you’ve moved to a new place for a short job assignment or planning to make a shift to a city for long term, choosing the type of apartment can be a difficult decision. The choice between a furnished space and one that comes with the bare minimums depends on the duration of stay, the available budget and your personal preference.

As a rule of thumb, fully-furnished apartments are ideal for shorter stays while creating your own home interior is preferable for long term occupancy. That said there are a few advantages and disadvantages you need to consider before finalizing a furnished apartment.

Advantages of furnished apartments

With furnished apartments there is no hassle of transporting or buying expensive furniture items like couch, beds, tables, furnishing or appliances that do not come cheap these days. A furnished apartment will have all that you need for a comfortable stay of two -three years or longer.

Of course, the quality and the amount of furnishing depends on the kind of money you are paying. You can always do a physical check before moving in to make sure everything is as it is mentioned.

Disadvantages of moving into a furnished apartment

Moving into a furnished apartment comes with some cons that should be accounted for. For example, the interior décor is basic and the floor plans are also limited. Even after you move in, the scope to make changes to the décor are constricted and depend on the owner. Moreover, there is the liability of damage to the furniture and other items.

Living in a furnished apartment for more than three years won’t feel as much at home as moving into a place you have planned and decorated yourself. So, you are better off buying, leasing or renting an apartment that is not furnished and you develop it to your liking over time. It should also be kept in mind that furnished apartments come with a higher price tag and rentals.