TAG Heuer unveils two Aquaracer 43mm Tortoiseshell Effect watches

TAG Heuer never fails to impress with its fancy watchmaking. This time the Swiss brand’s back with a pair of special edition Aquaracers in tortoiseshell effect bezel. For the record, Aquaracer is part of the company’s divers’ collection of watches.

Powered by TAG Heuer’s caliber 5 automatic movement, these special edition masterpieces come in two shades – blue and red/black. Each one has bezels with colorful resin inserts that give the watch a very sensational look.

The design

TAG Heuer Aquaracer 43mm Tortoiseshell Effect has all the features it takes to be a good diver’s watch. It has a very legible dial accentuated by the panel-style stripes fitted inside a 43mm case. The indices and hands are rhodium-plated with Super-LumiNova and it has a 12-sided unidirectional rotating bezel.

The date counter at 3 o’clock is overlaid with a magnifying glass and the watches have a very charming appeal to them. Taking of which, the blue bezel variant charm is highlighted by its aquatic ambiance while the reddish model with its warmer look has the more direct sentimental touch to the tortoiseshell effect.

The additional features

The watches are powered by in-house ETA 2824-2 based Caliber 5 automatic movement that beats at 28,800 bph and provides these horological beauties a 42 hour power reserve. Being divers’ special edition, these Aquaracers are water resistant up to 300m or 1000 feet.

They feature anti-reflective sapphire crystal to protect the face while they are complemented with color-matched rubber straps with alligator pattern. To be available in August the TAG Heuer Aquaracer 43mm Tortoiseshell Effect watches will retail for $2,600.