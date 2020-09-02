Muuto brings out fresh Scandinavian perspective in new designs

Muuto is releasing four new designs grounded in Scandinavian design the brand is famous for. Embedded with modern materials, techniques, and thought, these items exhibit fresh perspectives in minimalism and functionality.

These include a desktop organizer series made in recycled plastic, a lamp, a lounge chair clad in leather, and a Stained Dark Brown hue for chosen seating designs. These items will be available in stores throughout fall 2020.

The Arrange Desktop Series

This item for Muuto is created by Big-Game design studio to bring a sustainable outlook to modern storage solutions. The trays are made from 100-percent recycled plastic with a lid in either cork or anodized aluminum. The tray is available in three sizes in multiple color options. This series allows you to organize the design as per your requirements at home office or workplace.

Doze Lounge Chair and Ottoman

The Doze Lounge Chair and Ottoman is a contemporary manifestation that references Scandinavian design with traces of 1970s influence. Designed by Anderssen & Voll, the new chair enhances the studio’s list of full leather pieces with a sculptural expression, which accentuates its discreet details.

Tip Wall Lamp

Jens Fager’s Tip Wall Lamp has a simple design categorized by its unique architectural profile. The frame of the lamp is molded in aluminum with a matte finish. Featuring an opal diffuser and dimmer, the lamp provides ambient lighting. It can be mounted on the wall with no visible brackets, which accentuated the appearance.

Loft Chair – Stained Dark Brown

Muuto is introducing a new Stained Dark Brown version of the Loft Chair, which is made in an environmentally-friendly water-based lacquer. The Stained Dark Brown hue is available in select wooden designs, bringing a refined veneer finish. It provides a distinction to existing wood tones while harmonizing the current shades of the collection.