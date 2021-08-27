Nerf-themed vacation rental offers the most fun-tastic stay

Home sharing site Vrbo partnered with toy company Hasbro to create the ultimate Nerf house that is filled with innumerable Nerf toys for you and/or your kids. The huge house can accommodate up to 30 guests in its 12 bedrooms, five living areas and wraparound decks overlooking the lake water.

You can enjoy a big family vacation in this alluring cabin where playtime always beats screen time at just $100 per night. Starting September 1, 2021, Vrbo users can book the home and one lucky family will be selected for a stay at this ultimate Nerf experience between September 24 and 26. It’s first come, first serve!

The Nerf House

Situated on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees in northern Oklahoma, every corner of this gorgeous lake house is outfitted with Nerf toys, blasters and gears, a bucket ball, Nerf scooters, sporting equipment, Go-Karts and water trampoline games.

Featuring walls and walls fastened with blasters to buckets full of dart balls and inflatable bunkers, the cabin is decked with plenty of toys, themed-out décor and tons of sporty accents. There is also a tricked-out Training Station with skateboards, golf clubs, hockey sticks and so much more. It also has a primo fire pit area overlooking the lakefront.

The Ultimate Experience









The partnership wanted to offer a secluded place to squeeze in one last summer vacation to inspire family fun and active play before the season ends.

Vice president of global brand strategy and marketing at Hasbro, Teresa Pearson, said, “We’re thrilled to work with Vrbo to provide one lucky family with the ultimate NERF experience. NERF is more than just toys – it’s a lifestyle – and Vrbo is empowering fans to be immersed in the NERF lifestyle for one unforgettable weekend. As our fans know, it’s NERF or Nothin’!”

The home is also featured as the Nerf House Squad quarters from the new season of the popular “Nerf House Showdown” series on YouTube.