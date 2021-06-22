New Balance x Snow Peak Niobium Concept 2 is most versatile shoe you’ll see

This is their second collaborative approach to footwear and its way more dynamic and interesting than the previous one. New Balance Tokyo Design Studio and Snow Peak first teamed up in last summer for the Niobium Concept 1; a year later, the second part of the silhouette is launched and its nothing like the previous one.

It’s in fact pretty different from what we have seen around in the industry. The modular kick has been designed to transform from waterproof hiking shoe to a mule with snap of a buckle.

Designed for the summer

The new Niobium Concept 2 is the second versatile shoe from the two brands. It’s more of a sandal than a proper shoe – but it’s designed for the outdoors and can withstand the test in toughest terrains.

What makes it special is that its heel buckle can be removed and it can instantly become a mule or slipper. So you can wear it for the hike as a shoe in the morning, and in the evening when you’re by the lake, you can instantly convert it into a pair of slippers.

Intriguing construction

The versatile silhouette designed to be worn as a sandal and mule, features breathable mesh upper that helps keep the foot comfortable through the summer heat. New Balance opts for its Fresh Foam cushioning that we first saw in the Fresh Foam Hierro running sneaker.

The mesh upper is laced with strings for magnetic FIDLOCK buckles, which is also featured around the ankle. The strap on the back keeps the feet secure during the hike and can be removed to transform the pair into a mule for casual evening.

For more durability, synthetic leather support has been used on the upper at the toe and mudguard. Just like the first collaborative pair, Niobium Concept 2 will be available through Snow Peak stores in Japan starting June 25. Global availability of the two-in-one sandal will start from July 2. There is no word on the pricing yet.