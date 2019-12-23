New Carl F. Bucherer Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral Comes in Three Options

Based out of Lucerne, Switzerland, Carl F. Bucherer is one of the oldest luxury Swiss watchmakers, that is independent and continuously held by the founding family. Currently, in the hands of the third-gen holding fort, Jörg G. Bucherer is the chairman of the board.

The kind of watches they make, include a wide spectrum of functions and complications like chronograph, flyback, tachymeter, tourbillon, big date and day, power reserve, 24 hours, moon phases, three time zones, calendar, and perpetual calendar.

Around 2014, one of the most innovative things the watchmakers did, was to protect the company’s manufacture movements against fake and counterfeit possibilities and this was achieved by using a special laser technology. The tech was developed by Swiss company Mimotec SA and they used the CLR-LIGA process.

What this process does, is that it imprints a unique signature on the surface of the watch movement by employing ‘diffractive nano-structuring’, and this can then only be authenticated using a specialized laser scanning device. Very Clever!

New Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral in Shades of Gold

In 2018 we saw the debut of the Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral, which housed the than the CFB T3000 automatic tourbillon, for the first time. Thanks to the timepiece being well-received, the watchmakers are out with three new versions of the new Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral styles in gold.

Under the dial, you will still find the CFB T3000 movement and it is accompanied by the beautiful tourbillon, housed at the 12 o’clock spot. The peripheral automatic winding movement promises 65-hours of power reserve and is COSC chronometer-certified.

Did You Say Gold?

White, rose, yellow – the three new timepieces come in different shades of 18k gold, with white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold being highlighted well in the case. What I like the most, is the use of a classic sunburst dial design that complements the tourbillon.

The team has insured a minimal look and gone ahead with dauphine hands and applied wedge indices. It doesn’t matter what color dial or case you opt for, the center stage belongs wholeheartedly to the tourbillon, which employs Bucherer’s peripheral mounting system, which gives it a floating appearance.

Details on the watch include a 43mm case design, mirror-polished bezel, Louisiana alligator leather strap and range from $68,000 to $73,000.