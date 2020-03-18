New Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch still stylish and luxuriously tech

It’s always been that way: TAG Heuer is known for luxury and style. This popular brand of watch has been offering classic timepieces that transcend history. It has always kept up with the times by coming up with a more techie version. By that, we mean a smartwatch line.

It’s more than just joining a bandwagon. Tag Heuer knows its fans would want a smartwatch but with a luxe design, only the brand can offer. In 2015, Tag Heuer first announced that it would enter the smartwatch game. It worked with Google and Intel to release the first-ever smartwatch that obviously came with a high price tag.

Every Tag Heuer smartwatch offers the next step to style, luxury, and innovation. The Carrera model was soon followed by the TAG Heuer Connected Watch.

Luxury, Style, and Tech

TAG Heuer’s success can be proven because it had to increase weekly production at one point. The demand was crazy even if it’s expensive. A modular, the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Smartwatch, made the wearable watch line more expensive. It’s a full luxury diamond smartwatch that used to run Android Wear 2.0.

The latest model is the 3rd-gen luxury TAG Heuer smartwatch. As expected, this one comes with a hefty price tag.

The new TAG Heuer Connected smartwatch is non-modular. It now runs the new Wear OS and comes with the usual sport and fitness tracking functions.

Updated Tag Heuer Smartwatch for the Rich Techie

The design has been upgraded as well so expect higher-resolution display, mechanical buttons, ceramic bezel, and a screwed case back. This new version costs $1,800 but we don’t doubt there are people who can afford it.

The new Tag Heuer Connected Watch is a luxury timepiece. You can say it is a luxury smartwatch. It boasts a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 1.39-inch OLED screen, 454 × 454 resolution, 430mAh battery, and the usual connectivity options like NFC, heart-rate sensor, GPS, and WiFi.







Choose from different colors and materials. There’s an all-steel version and another one, steel with rubber watch, for $1,950 and $1,800, respectively. If you can afford a more expensive model, there is the $2,350 all-black Titanium watch.