NFL x Tommy Hilfiger debut capsule collection with apparel for all 32 teams

If you’re a football fan and love to wear Tommy Hilfiger outwear chances are you are going to love this capsule collection. Yes, the two favorites – Tommy Hilfiger and National Football League have entered a multi-year collaboration and their first capsule collection is now up for preorders.

TommyxNFL – a capsule collection is something any NFL buff can look up to irrespective of the team they support since the partnership promises men’s and women’s apparel for fans of all 32 teams.

The collection

The capsule collection will feature women’s and men’s apparel and outwear highlighting the colors and logos of all the teams in the league, and also the logo of Tommy Hilfiger.

In addition to the polos and rugby long sleeve polos, the collection according to the press release will include “t-shirts, jerseys, dresses, sweaters, sweatshirts, shorts, track pants, joggers, jackets, and outerwear.”

Availability and more

According to Tommy Hilfiger, the brand has been closely associated with sports and “legends from the sporting world.” This collection for the NFL, it says, wherein the spirit of each team is truly captured will celebrate the most popular game in the US and will also give fans an experience of “merchandise reimagined through a fashion lens.”

The TommyxNFL collection is available for pre-order through the NFL’s official webstore and will be soon available through select stadium shops and retail outlets. It will also sell on tommy.com.