Nike Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” revisited with suede mudguards, other twists

Nike Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” was a special pair. It is befitting then that the silhouette gets a remake. According to reports coming through various sources, Nike Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” is going to drop sometime later this year, with subtle twists that’ll make it more enticing.

The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi”, expected to make a revival with suede mudguards, is going to be one of the few retro-modern Jordans lined for this year. Besides a few twists here and there, the new “Taxi” colorway will be very close to the Air Jordan 12 OG in technology and construction.

The look

The first renders of the Air Jordan 12 suede toe “Taxi” have been released and they show the shoe in its full expected glory. The basketball sneakers features a recognizable white upper, black sole and suede mudguards.

The aesthetics are accentuated by the pop of metallic gold in the upper eyelets and Jumpman branding on the mudguard. Visually this is what is apparent as of now, but reportedly, hints of gold will also be seen in the branding on the tongue and heel pull tabs.

Pricing and availability

There is nothing officially known about what Nike plans to launch the sneakers. But it is expected that the Jordan brand will at “Taxi” colorway with suede toe to its Holiday 2021 collection.

According to leaked information by @DJFolk, the reworked Air Jordan 12 “Suede Taxi” will arrive on October 9, 2021. Though there is no information on how the pair will be priced.