Nike Air Jordan 3 Cool Grey about to be re-released

Nike is no stranger when it comes to re-releasing old and classic silhouettes. One of the more popular and best-selling silhouettes is the Air Jordan 3. We’ve seen it in several iterations.

We remember the Nike Air Jordan 3 SE QS Animal Instinct but the original Air Jordan 3 was first released in 2007. Some may consider this as retro already but the more modern version comes back with upgraded materials and true-to-form coloring.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Cool Grey Design

The pair comes with hints of sport red and orange peel found on the tongue and eyelets. The shoes’ heel tab and Air bag also have some orange and red as well.

The design construction has been upgraded now with real leather upper. The midsole now has a matte-finish. The print overlays on the heel and the forefoot show some elephant print.

From Retro to Modern

The Nike Air Jordan 3 Cool Grey will be available beginning February 20, 2021. If you’re familiar with the original version, this Cool Grey model is very similar to the first-gen Silver-Sport Red-Light Graphite-Orange Peel-White version. The old suede construction is now leather.







Nike’s Jordan Brand is bringing back this Cool Grey version from the archives. It’s “a heritage design” that’s been prominent. The Nike Air Jordan 3 Cool Grey is priced at S190. The Big Kids’ Air Jordan 3 Cool Grey will be sold for $140 over at Nike SNKRS.