Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux available next week

There are too many Air Jordan designs available in the market today. Sneakerheads may be having a hard time keeping track of all the sneakers out but for real fans of Air Jordans, they know everything .

The Air Jordan 36 was just released. There was also the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Gray’ hitting the market. We also noted the Jordan Brand Air Jordan Hydro Slide IV Lightning and the Nike Air Jordan 4 White Oreo 2021.

From Retro to Modern: Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux

For almost 30 years, the Air Jordan 6 silhouette has proven to be a success. Michael Jordan‘s very own line took off when the NBA superstar first received his championship back in 1990-1991. The classic design’s latest colorway is very attractive.

Called the Bordeaux colorway, the pair is actually reminiscent of the older Air Jordan 7 “Bordeaux”. That one was first released in 1992 and then re-released in 2011 and 2015.

Nike Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux Design

The new Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” comes with uppers in nubuck materials. Black overlays and graphite alternate on the area. At the bridge of the foot are the famous Jumpman logos.

The Bor·deaux color is found on the throat and heel counters. Some olive green accent is found on the heel counters. Pops of orange are found on the lace toggles. The insole and the other side of the tongue show some sort of zigzag design in orange, blue, and bordeaux.







Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” will be available for $190. The pair will be ready by September 4.